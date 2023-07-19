Arkansas announces tax-free weekend dates

Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday from Saturday, August 5, until Sunday, August 6.

During this time, shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, art supplies, instructional materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.