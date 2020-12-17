Amazon officially announces new fulfillment center in North Little Rock, creating 500 jobs

Amazon announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in North Little Rock, Ark.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Amazon announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in North Little Rock, Ark.

On Monday, Arkansas Business reported that the site — not far from the Galloway exit on Interstate 40 — is under contract but was not fully under Amazon ownership yet.

The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We are proud to be expanding our operations in Arkansas with our newest facility in North Little Rock and we are excited to create over five hundred new, full-time jobs for the local community,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Amazon is grateful for the continued support we’ve received from local and state leaders and we look forward to leveraging our scale for good to support this great community.”

Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

“North Little Rock’s dedicated workforce and central location make it a perfect selection for Amazon’s newest distribution center,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “I’m delighted that Amazon has once again decided to invest in Central Arkansas, creating job opportunities for hundreds of Arkansans, and I’m confident that North Little Rock will be a perfect fit for the company’s project.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

“On behalf of a grateful community, I want to thank Amazon’s leaders for selecting North Little Rock as its newest central Arkansas distribution center location,” said North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith. “Amazon’s commitment to this region is truly remarkable. Given our great transportation network and advantageous location it is a solid business decision that we certainly appreciate and respect.”