Amazon begins groundwork near Galloway in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All signs point to Amazon working toward another major fulfillment center in central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Times first reported in October that the online retailer was working on a site in North Little Rock.

Today, Arkansas Business reports that the site — not far from the Galloway exit on Interstate 40 — is under contract but not fully under Amazon ownership yet.

A source tells us that the company is planning a 1 million-SF fulfillment center on part of a 154-acre tract owned by Tulip Farms Inc. — a company led by Jimmy Winemiller.