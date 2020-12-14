x
Amazon begins groundwork near Galloway in North Little Rock

Arkansas Business reports that the site is under contract but not fully under Amazon ownership yet.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All signs point to Amazon working toward another major fulfillment center in central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Times first reported in October that the online retailer was working on a site in North Little Rock. 

Today, Arkansas Business reports that the site — not far from the Galloway exit on Interstate 40 — is under contract but not fully under Amazon ownership yet.

A source tells us that the company is planning a 1 million-SF fulfillment center on part of a 154-acre tract owned by Tulip Farms Inc. — a company led by Jimmy Winemiller.

Amazon has another center under construction at the Little Rock Port scheduled to open next year.

