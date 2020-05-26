NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday, Arkansas bars and clubs were allowed to reopen.

Bar managers offered insight on what this will look like and what challenges they’ve faced.

“We don’t have menus anymore. I mean, we have them, but we’re not using them. We have chalkboards up at the front and behind the bar, so that point of contact has been eliminated,” Creegan’s Irish Pub General Manager Kyle Owen said.

Bars inside restaurants are prepared to see more faces looking to sit and have a drink as stand-alone bars are now allowed to reopen.

Creegan’s opened last week and guests can expect to see changes.

“We left some of the furniture in storage, you know, right now. We have nice patios, so that’s what’s really social distance,” Owen said.

Down the street, a Four Quarter Bar spokesperson said they will remain closed until at least June 22. They said operating at 33% is hard to make it work; risking people’s health just to end up further in the hole.

Willy D’s in Little Rock opened last week.

“I do think that this week will be more people coming into the club. I think that people, in general, are starting to get the word that bars are open,” Prowse Entertainment Director Susan Erwin said.

They were closing early, but that’s changing today.

“Hours are normal this week and we have tables set 10 feet apart, so that guests are no closer than six feet,” Erwin said.

The piano bar will have limited contact and guests will have to request songs without approaching musicians.

“We have modified the requesting. Instead of walking up to the pianos, you walk up to a table that’s in the front and center there," Erwin said. "We perform at 12 feet away from customers, so we can perform without masks.”

Bar managers said they’re doing what they can to operate safely.

“If it’s bad for my neighbor, it’s bad for me, and so we want to do our part on behalf of the community,” Erwin said.

Willy D’s also transitioned to a non-smoking establishment to help keep guests safe.