Arkansas bars, restaurants anticipate more business with March Madness underway

The NCAA Tournament kicks off on Friday, March 19, and to make it even better the 3 seeded Razorbacks will be starting their tournament run!

With all the excitement in the air, local bars and restaurants are gearing up for "the madness."

For many, the perfect way to watch March Madness is in a packed sports bar with TVs all around you so you never miss a moment.

Obviously this year, that may look different. Restaurant owners said they are excited for the rush, but they aren't going to take any chances.

After COVID-19 knocked out 2020's NCAA tournament, anticipation is high for the games to return.

"We are super excited about March Madness," Christin Bryant, Hill Station General Manager, said.

For everyone in Arkansas, that excitement intensifies knowing the Razorbacks will be competing out on the hardwood, according to Dugan Pub's Owner, Don Dugan.

"We've got high expectations, like I think a lot of Razorback fans do, and we really, really hope that they go fairly deep into this thing," he said.

Restaurant owners, like Dugan, are also hoping for a win of their own.

"It could be the difference in paying rent for the month of April and not paying rent for the month of April for a lot of restaurants and a lot of bars," he said.

With multiple TVs surrounding his pub, Dugan believes "the big dance" will bring in big business, but the possible rush won't change any rules.

The restaurant will still only be at 66% capacity with mask wearing staying a requirement.

"The most important thing is we want people to feel comfortable being here and if they see us just packed elbow to elbow, then they're not going to feel comfortable about coming in," he said.

Hill Station in Hillcrest is also looking forward to the crowds, but not letting their guards down, according to General Manager Christin Bryant.

"We've got lots of outdoor seating, lots of TVs inside and outside, we've got a big screen and we're really ready to cheer on the Hogs," she said.

Bryant said their phone started ringing as soon as people found out what time the Razorback game would be.

"We were prepared to open early, but now that the game is not till 11:45, we'll be here and ready to go," she said.

The 67-game tournament bringing everyone a little bit of hope and much needed excitement.

"Not only a boost to our community, but a boost to our employees as well, it's just nice to kind of feel like things are starting to get normal again," Bryant said.

Both Dugan and Bryant said even though they are expecting larger crowds, they won't open up 100% just yet.