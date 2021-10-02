Arkansas businesses hopeful for Valentine's Day sales

"Basically, Valentine's Day is kind of like the Super Bowl of flower shops," one local owner said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's a holiday that's filled with flowers, chocolates, and showing those you love that you care.

This year, for some local businesses, Valentine's Day is also filled with some hope.

We've all heard the song, "Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend." Well, that lyric tends to hold true for jewelry sales during a holiday all about love.

"Valentine's Day is about our third biggest holiday," Jacob Jones, President of Jones & Son Fine Jewelry, said.

Following Christmas and Mother's Day, Jones said, the days leading up to February 14 can be some of the busiest at his family-owned jewelry store.

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday will probably be our three biggest days of the month because people usually come at the last minute," he said.

It's a rush Jones is hopeful for after a year full of peaks and valleys.

"It's been okay, it hasn't been great obviously, by any stretch of the imagination. It's not an ideal situation for anybody, but we're doing the best we can," he said.

Similar to jewelry, flowers and Valentine's Day simply go hand in hand.

Betty Anderson, the owner of Frances Flower Shop in Little Rock, said during Valentine's Day week they make just as much as they do in an average month during a year and she's not expecting the pandemic to slow them down.

"Basically, Valentine's Day is kind of like the Super Bowl of flower shops," she said.

It's game time for Anderson and her team as they continue to receive flower requests and work on the already 400 orders they have.

"We actually have two types of people in the shop. We have the people who love it and the people who dread it, but it's fun," she said.

But that "fun" has to look a little different this year inside the shop.

Instead of having people wall to wall, Anderson said they've put a "menu" outside, so people can see what they have and be in and out faster and safer.

"We are here local. We are paying taxes, so we do appreciate any business that we get," she said.

If you're wanting to buy someone special in your life a bouquet of flowers from Frances Flower Shop, the best day to actually order them is on Wednesday, Feb. 10, so you may need to act fast if you want them delivered.