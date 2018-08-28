LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Arkansas’ craft beer scene is seeing increased production compared to recent years.

According to a report by the Alcohol Beverage and Control Division, Arkansas breweries produced almost 400,000 more gallons of beer in 2017 than 2016.

The report shows of 31 small breweries and 16 microbreweries, combined they produced over 1.2 million gallons. In 2016, over 880,000 gallons were produced.

"We got a lot of talent here. The brewers here are really good,” John Lewis Wells said.

Wells, better known as John “the Beer Snob,” is an expert on Arkansas beer. He has his own blog dedicated to the craft beer scene. He said Arkansas’ beer scene goes against national trends that show the craft beer scene is starting to level off in other states.

"Most of the people in the country are moving more toward wines and cocktails, so beer as a whole is kind of waning a bit,’ Wells said.

The Brewers' Association reported craft brewers nationwide are still seeing growth with about a 5 percent rise in production volume in 2017. Compared to the ABC Board’s data, Arkansas craft brewery production is up over 35 percent.

“Little Rock tends to lag on certain things. Craft beer is one of them. We didn’t catch fire like craft beer did in other places,” Wells said.

Diamond Bear brewer Greg Berbusse says he's noticed production picking up. He said the brewery is expected to brew about 3,500 barrels of beer this year alone.

"I definitely think there's going to be more breweries to pop up in the next few years,” Berbusse said.

Dam Good Pies was one of Little Rock's first breweries, and brewer Seth Cuattlebaum says craft beer sales are better than ever. He thinks people are starting to see the benefits of buying local.

“People my age aren’t really buying the PBR’s or Bud light’s anymore,” he said.

So, will we be seeing more craft breweries opening up?

“Yes. There are two to three people looking into opening new breweries,” Wells said.

Wells said most of those people looking to open up breweries are home brewers.

