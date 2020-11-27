Arkansas small businesses focus on safety for Black Friday shoppers

One Little Rock store is even offering private shopping for customers outside of their regular business hours with complimentary gift wrapping.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Many businesses thought outside the box for Black Friday to keep customers safe while shopping in person.

Gene Lockwood had apparel displays outside of their business just to keep people at a distance.

Customers like Callie Slider were grateful for the effort.

“I like shopping outside, you know, it’s the fresh air and you don’t feel so quite as congested and then even when you go inside everything is still really spread out. And I feel like that really worked out well,” said Slider.

With the option of shopping online, not many were out while Lindsey Rooks did her shopping with loved ones.

“It’s a lot less people, but we’re doing it as safe as we can, wearing masks, trying to keep a distance while in the store. But I think most of the shops and the stores around here have done pretty well,” said Rooks.

One store wants to make sure that same effort is displayed throughout the holiday season up to Christmas.

The Green Corner Store is offering private shopping for customers outside of their regular business hours with complimentary gift wrapping.

“We decided to offer that because we know a lot of people are staying home, they’re shopping online because they don’t feel comfortable going into stores. So, we’re open regular hours at limited capacity, but we thought we’d also offer private shopping,” said Shelley Green, owner of the business.

Green said the offer comes for people who would still like a holiday shopping experience, but who may not feel safe enough to do so because of the pandemic.

Starting Monday, November 30 customers can make reservations with the store to shop.