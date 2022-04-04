Ben Bell, who specializes in making sake, is hoping to open Origami Sake by the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Plans are in motion for Arkansas to get its first sake brewery and it will be in Hot Springs.

According to Arkansas Business, Little Rock native and sake specialist Ben Bell will open Origami Sake in Hot Springs hopefully by the end of the year.

If all goes according to plan, Arkansas will get its first sake brewery by the end of the year: Origami Sake in Hot Springs.

The sake will be brewed at 2360 Grand Avenue and it will use Hot Springs' famous water along with Arkansas's famous rice.

Isbell Farms of England will provide the rice. Sake is made using fermented rice.

Bell will spend about six months brewing test batches and hopes to open by the end of 2022.

He told Arkansas Business that he wants the company to work on large production of sake.