Some businesses in Arkansas got into the spirit for the opening weekend of the Barbie movie.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The highly anticipated Barbie movie had local businesses joining in on the fun this weekend.

Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville and Rogers created cookies with Barbie-themed designs as well as other treats with signature pink sprinkles.

“It's just been a really big staple just because Barbie is something that every girl had when she was little,” said Ella Jones, streetside coordinator for Rick's.

They also had Barbie cakes, but those sold out quickly.

“We've premade a few just to see how they would do and then they went in like two seconds. So I think we're going to start making some more cakes so people can have them for the movie,” said Jones.

Jones says these treats have been flying off the shelves.

“And people come in in all sorts of pink and fun outfits and they’ve come in saying 'Where’s the Barbie stuff? Where’s the Barbie stuff?' And then they see it and they’re super excited.”

Presley Paige, a specialty party and gift store in Fayetteville put a Barbie mural outside their pink building.

“Our team has been so excited for the Barbie movie to come out,” said Maggie Owens, owner of Presley Paige. “I was like maybe I should put a Barbie mural on the side of the building.”

Owens said the mural has brought lots of traffic.

“Lots of people have been coming by to take photos. And I think it's just like a fun way for people to get excited about not only the movie but a local business like trying to do something fun,” said Owens,

She said she’s enjoyed seeing the Barbie fan base come to the mural.

“Barbie is so inspirational for like so many people and especially like as a little girl growing up playing with Barbie, she like has this whole world of you can be with any anything you want to be in. I think it's fun to just like bring that home to Presley Paige,” said Owens.

