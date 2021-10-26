Liquor supply chain issues in Arkansas hurting local bars

Games bring fans, which brings demand for alcohol. But at Prospect Bar and Grill, they're tapped out of a lot of favorites.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's rare to hear a bar be grateful for an off week in football, let alone a sports bar. But games bring fans, which brings demand for alcohol. And at Prospect Bar and Grill, they're tapped out of a lot of favorites.

"We were out of Millers, this week we're out of Michelob, I know it doesn't sound like much, but when you're running a bar, especially a sports bar, you have to have beer on tap," bartender Tyler Aldridge said.

On top of pandemic-related delays, Prospect bartenders told us they've missed shipments from Central and Moon Distributors due to a cyber attack on the company. Shortages that have cut liquor sales nearly in half, (particularly Patron), and affecting their total profits.

When discussing her personal sale totals, Aldridge estimated that she was about $200 under where she was last month as a result of distribution delays; saying other servers saw a similar decrease in sales.

And Prospect says they're fighting an uphill battle; still with no word on when the delays will end.

"We're already having issues getting alcohol, so it just makes it that much harder when you're already behind on what you're trying to sell," Aldridge added.

Some liquor stores also saw delays, but Little Rock's Colonial Wine and Spirits is thankful to unpack their first delivery Monday, back on schedule.

Clark Trim, the owner of the shop, explained, "We got our first delivery, it was great. There were still some out-of-stock issues, but I think we can attribute that to the trucking industry and shortage of glass."

Despite playing catch up with the new shipment and combating pre-existing delivery issues, the shelves at Colonial are fairly well-stocked, the impact mostly seen in a lack of brand specific items.

So, what's Trim's advise for customers looking for a favorite?

"I don't think anyone will miss out on their favorite drink, they may have to switch to another brand temporarily, but were hoping that will be over within the near future," Trim said.