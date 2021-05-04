'Big on Little Rock' job fair happening at Statehouse Convention Center

If you or someone you know is looking for a job in central Arkansas, then you'll want to be at the Statehouse Convention Center on Tuesday.

The Big on Little Rock job fair will be going on all day Tuesday at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The event is part of National Travel and Tourism week in Arkansas.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., more than 50 members from all across the state's hospitality industry, along with other job seekers, will be in attendance and looking to hire.

This includes restaurants, hotels, attractions, and event venues — all seeking qualified employees for jobs in accounting, administration, management, sales, event set-up, front desk, security, housekeeping, serving, bartending, cooking, groundskeepers, and more.