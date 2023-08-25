x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Braum's coming to Conway

A famous restaurant chain has announced that they will be coming to Central Arkansas— and residents are getting excited!

More Videos

CONWAY, Ark. — A famous restaurant chain announced that they will be coming to Central Arkansas— and residents are getting excited!

Braum's, a popular ice cream and dairy store, is expected to land in Conway.

Besides desserts, Braum's also serves breakfast items, hamburgers, and even has a Fresh Market grocery section.

The city's planning commission approved a permit for the restaurant at the intersection of Prince Street and Farris Road.

Currently, the closest Braum's to Central Arkansas is in Van Buren.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out