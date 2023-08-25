Braum's coming to Conway

A famous restaurant chain has announced that they will be coming to Central Arkansas— and residents are getting excited!

CONWAY, Ark. — A famous restaurant chain announced that they will be coming to Central Arkansas— and residents are getting excited!

Braum's, a popular ice cream and dairy store, is expected to land in Conway.

Besides desserts, Braum's also serves breakfast items, hamburgers, and even has a Fresh Market grocery section.

The city's planning commission approved a permit for the restaurant at the intersection of Prince Street and Farris Road.

Currently, the closest Braum's to Central Arkansas is in Van Buren.