Breckenridge Village businesses reopen after tornado

It has been over a month since the tornado hit Little Rock. Now, some businesses in Breckenridge Village have been able to reopen and progress continues with others.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sometimes when bad things happen, you have to try and look on the bright side of things. Wayne Iburg, Jr. wouldn't be sticking to his roots if he didn't laugh at his current situation.

"Chaos," he said, laughing.

Iburg is a co-owner of the Loony Bin Comedy Club in Little Rock.

The tornado on March 31 ripped through their building at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, which left them without a full-time home for several weeks.

"It was nice to have people back in our seats laughing again," he said.

They held temporary shows at South on Main, and while he said how he appreciates the hospitality, Iburg is excited to be back in their normal spot, and he's ready for the future of their complex.

"But what this whole place, complex, will be whenever we're able to duct tape it all back together," he said.

Breckenridge Village is an area we've told you about before— many new and old businesses are calling the space home, and the entire property will be remodeled.

Like a bad comedian, though, the tornado booed those plans off-stage.

"I thought we'd have another, be down for another week," Iburg said. "We were able to pull it off and we worked really hard to get back home."

Things have changed since were at the club a few weeks ago.

The main stage area is back to normal— when we were there, part of the A/C unit had punched through the ceiling. Out in the lobby, broken glass and ceiling tiles littered the floor.

"We're shocked at the Keets, the owners of the complex, were able to put everything back together to clean this area up so quickly as well," he said. "To even where we could be in a safe spot to open up."

Though the damage inside is gone, the outside is a different story.

Windows are still boarded up, but there is good news to report— our content partners at Arkansas Business report that Deluca's Pizza will open in November. From previous conversations with the complex's owners, they don't expect a delay further than the first few months of next year.

Iburg explained that's what he's excited to see. Delays are inevitable after the storm, but he said that won't slow them down.