BRYANT, Ark. — A Bryant road project meant for revitalization has left businesses in the area unhappy with the results.

Kim Simmons is owner of Pookie’s Gourmet Popcorn, which is housed in the old post office in the heart of Bryant along Reynolds Road.

After a revitalization project began in the city in 2013 and completed in 2018, Simmons said the outcome has drastically impacted her once thriving business.

"It has taken our business from a booming business to a total stand still,” said Simmons. "Last year at Christmas we had 12 employees, this year we had three.”

The upgrades along a half-a-mile stretch of Reynolds Road has increased public safety and aesthetic improvements in historic Bryant.

According to a press release from the city, the years-long process involved community meetings, letters to property owners depicting the roadway, business entrances, and side walk plans.

The city states Arkansas Department of Transportation approved the final project plan in December of 2017.

Simmons said a part of the design has led to her business standing on thin ice.

“You’ve got the island median that has taken out my turn lane,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the new median sits right in front of her business and now some drivers can’t make an easily accessible turn into the parking lot.

“You can either make an illegal U-turn or go through my neighbor’s drive way to get to me, and people say it’s just a hassle,” she said.

In a 2017 press release from the city, former Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs stated the initial design of the project supports existing businesses as well as opportunities for economic development.

But Simmons said the updates have only driven business away.

“I took a poll on Facebook and 53 percent of my customers said they don't come at all or as often because of the construction,” said Simmons. “The pharmacy across the street lost its entrance, there were two or three businesses right down the road in the clock tower that shutdown. It’s just a shame that businesses are going under because of this decision the city made.”

Wednesday, Jan. 30, city officials spoke about the issue, saying they are hearing out the concerns and seeing if there is a solution they can present.

“Overall, this project has met the desires voiced by area residents, stakeholders and property owners who participated in the planning and design process,” said Truett Smith, Planning and Community Development Director. “Now that the project is complete, we are meeting with the Heart of Bryant property owners along the Reynolds Road corridor and are attempting to work through concerns. It is oftentimes difficult to address issues after a project has been completed, however we are working with property owners to find solutions to their concerns while maintaining the integrity of the project.”

Simmons didn’t come to business until 2017, just months before ARDOT approved the final project.

Dana Poindexter, Mayor’s assistant, said the changes which have impacted Simmons’ popcorn shop were communicated through the property owner in 2017.

Poindexter said Simmons leased the building after the change-notices went out. But the business owner herself hopes the city finds a solution before she has to say good bye to her business.

"Even if they would cooperate with us and take half of the island out to give us some of our turning lane back,” said Simmons.

City officials said a Heart of Bryant workshop will be held towards the end of February. This will give the public further opportunity to discuss their concerns.

For questions about the project you can contact the city at 501-943-0301.