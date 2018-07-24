LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Some businesses had to close their doors temporarily because of the power outages from the weekend. While some are now open, they're still dealing with the aftermath of the outages.

"We came in Saturday morning, didn't have any power," said Chris Hunter, owner of Wayback Burger.

While the burger joint has only been open for about three months, this is their second outage. This means they have to find a place for their food, or they lose it. It also means they lose business and their employees lose valuable work days.

“They lost hours, which I’m going to help them make up this week," said Hunter.

The burger joint was closed all day Saturday and Sunday, as the entire shopping strip didn't have power all weekend. While they didn’t have lights, A/C or power next door at Legacy Wine and Spirits, the owner kept the shop open for most of the day Sunday.

“I ran to get some poster board and put a sign on the front door because obviously, the open sign wouldn’t work," said David Bevans, owner of Legacy Wine and Spirits.

After his last power outage in May, he purchased a generator to run his cash register.

"We had L.E.D. flashlights, we walked people through the store highlighting the shelves for them to pick stuff out," said Bevans.

While business still takes a hit, his customers showed up.

"We sold a lot of ice that day," said Bevans.“Everyone kept walking in saying ‘we’re doing the real recovery efforts.’”

