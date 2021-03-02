Central Arkansas bars and restaurants gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

If you're going to your favorite Arkansas spot to watch the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers on Sunday, owners like Don Dugan want you to know the fun will be there.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We are days away from the biggest football game of the year, but like every celebration we've had these past months, things aren't going to be the same.

If you're heading out to your favorite Arkansas spot to watch the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers on Sunday, local owners like Don Dugan want you to know the fun will still be there, but so will the safety.

"It's always fun, but it depends on the teams that are playing," he said.

With a decent amount of Kansas City fans in Central Arkansas, Dugan, who owns Dugan's Pub in Little Rock, is hoping for a good crowd on Sunday for the team's second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

"I really don't know what it's going to be like. We've done a lot of guessing over the last year," he said.

But one thing Dugan doesn't have to guess on for the big game is safety measures.

"We want to make sure people feel comfortable about coming in and that they feel good about their experience and that they'll want to come back and realize life doesn't have to be closed," he said.

On Sunday it's going to be business as usual with mask-wearing, tables spread out, and no standing by the bar.

With some reservations already made, Dugan said there is excitement in the air because it's the first type of event they've had since the Super Bowl last year.

"We didn't get to do Final Four, we didn't get to do our big St. Patrick's Day block party and events. This will be the first test, you could say, since all that," he said.

Over at Big Whiskey's in the River Market, owner Daniel Bryant is actually expecting a bigger crowd than normal.

"Despite popular belief, I think the restaurants aren't quite as busy on Super Bowl Sunday as they are perceived to be," he said.

Usually, people decide to host house parties to watch the game, but because of COVID-19, Bryant believes more may choose to head to a local restaurant.

"We've got the protocols in place and I think people will take advantage of that and probably come out if they're going to get together," he said.

Bryant said his staff is ready for a safe but busy atmosphere when the showdown begins.

"To have a buzz in the restaurant and have more people coming out, that's what makes restaurants and bars, in particular, enjoyable," he said.

Both owners added there will be plenty of specials for your Super Bowl favorite foods, whether you decide to dine-in or pick it up curbside.