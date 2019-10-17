LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — CHI St. Vincent confirmed 19 employees at the infirmary were impacted by a string of layoffs.

A total of 28 positions were eliminated, including the 19, and 9 other positions which were unfilled.

A spokesperson CHI St. Vincent has not confirmed which jobs have been eliminated.

“Our top priority is providing the best care for our patients. As we strive to meet the changing demands for care in the communities we serve, we continuously assess our resources and how best to utilize them effectively and efficiently. When staffing adjustments are necessary, we work closely with affected employees to identify other opportunities in our system for which they may be qualified.”

