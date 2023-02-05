New co-working space coming this summer to Pine Bluff

A new co-working space called “Worxstation” is set to open this summer in the former Trotter Lincoln Dealership in Pine Bluff.

The former Trotter Lincoln Dealership on S. Olive St. will be renovated to house 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Worxstation will provide a shared working environment for those who may need a more affordable daily workspace or space more productive than their house.

The space will be membership-based, but will offer day passes to non-members who wish to work or meet in the space.

Worxstation aims to bring an ecosystem of networking, sharing, and achieving with like-minded members of the Pine Bluff community.

According to their website, Worxstation plans to have an open workspace, private offices, subdivided conference room space, lounge areas, a large multi-purpose studio space, a podcast studio, a nap/meditation suite, and a breakroom with free snacks and beverages— including free beer and wine for members.

Additionally, there will be covered outdoor meeting and dining spaces for visitors to enjoy a regular schedule of food truck appearances.