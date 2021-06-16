Hard liquor to be sold at new Costco location in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. Note: The attached video was filmed May 26, 2021.)
On Wednesday, Costco's Little Rock location was awarded a retail liquor license by the Alcohol Beverage Control board to sell all types of alcohol.
Costco stores already had a license to sell beer and wine, but will now be able to operate as a full liquor store under the Costco name.
The retail store's request was opposed by several in the community -- many with the argument the license would hurt other local liquor stores.
Despite the opposition, the ABC voted in favor of the license.
The new Costco location is set to open on Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at 16901 Chenal Parkway.