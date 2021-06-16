Hard liquor to be sold at new Costco location in Little Rock

Costco stores already had a license to sell beer and wine, but will now be able to operate as a full liquor store under the Costco name.

On Wednesday, Costco's Little Rock location was awarded a retail liquor license by the Alcohol Beverage Control board to sell all types of alcohol.

The retail store's request was opposed by several in the community -- many with the argument the license would hurt other local liquor stores.

Despite the opposition, the ABC voted in favor of the license.