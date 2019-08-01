A new business to Little Rock is preparing to open soon.

The creators plan for it to be a one-stop shop for art, music, soaps and produce.

Bread and Roses Cooperative has been in the works since November.

Several artisans came together to bring a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to Stifft Station.

What used to be a tattoo parlor on Markham Street will soon be home to the business.

“This space came open a few weeks ago, and we put out the word to see who else from the neighborhood; what artists, artisans, workers, cooks would be interested in collaborating,” General Secretary Kenny Grand said.

It will be a and café, bakery, soap shop and community arts center.

With 12 owners, they plan to be Little Rock’s first worker-owned store, which means there won’t be one sole owner.

“Generally, it’s one person, one vote. That’s how the shares go. And everyone gets paid out according to the proportion of work that they do,” Grand said.

The owners hope this will be a one-stop shop option that’s in walking distance for the neighborhood.

“If you’re in the neighborhood on foot, there really aren’t that many locations to get fresh, local, produce. We want to make it to where people can just drop in on their way home from work and pick up provisions. Also, we’ll have coffee, arts and culture,” Grand said.

Each artisan has their own day job but will use their skills to contribute to the business.

“I just got my masters, so have some workshops on where we sit around and read and talk,” co-worker/owner Hampton Roy said.

They plan to start offering art and cooking workshops at the end of the month.

“I want it to be a place like, just anyone who’s in the community just knows about it and they’re able to just come here and say ‘hey I want to go hang out, I want to go grab a bite to eat,’” co-worker/owner Kennedy Djimpe said.

