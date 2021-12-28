Dollar General plans to build distribution center in North Little Rock

The distribution center would reportedly be located near an Amazon fulfillment center on U.S. 70, according to Arkansas Business.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Members of the North Little Rock city council approved a resolution that allowed the city to partner with Dollar General Corporation to build a $140 million warehouse distribution center, according to Arkansas Business.

The plan was announced Monday at a city council meeting and it includes a 65% tax abatement.

The site would reportedly be near an Amazon fulfillment center on U.S. Highway 70.

City Director of Development Robert Birch said the distribution center would be one Dollar General's "fresh market" designs, which includes cold storage and "better food offerings."

The project is estimated to create at least 300 jobs and would offer "strong wages."

A public hearing will happen on January 10.