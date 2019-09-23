NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dozens of bosses and employees got together in North Little Rock Monday for a special training on how to deal with an active shooter.

The FBI is helping these companies prepare for the worst.

“We were really quite surprised that this training, within 24 hours we were full, so unfortunately, it shows that it is on the mind of business-owners and managers and it is something that is valuable information,” Arkansas BBB President Janet Robb said.

Just like businesses must keep up with changing technology, safety procedures are no different.

“I decided to attend this training. Sadly, the world we live in, we read about this sort of thing all the time. And I would like to learn more about possible scenarios and actions that we could take individually and corporately to mitigate this type of situation,” First Choice Senior Care Owner Jeff Stephens said.

Everyone from plumbers to healthcare providers attended the training.

“We want businesses to not only be better in their marketplace practices, but to be better prepared as well,” Robb said.

For many, safety procedures are now the most important business practice.

“Everybody needs to feel prepared. I think everybody needs to have plans in place. No matter whether it’s a tornado drill or an active attacker event, everybody needs to have an idea of how they want to respond,” Snell Prosthetics VP of Business Development Melissa Snell said.

To learn more about the procedures taught, click here.

You can request a training with the FBI via email at mhoskins@fbi.gov or by phone at 501-221-9100.

RELATED: Man called Arkansas high school threatening to 'kill all the students,' police say

RELATED: Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting