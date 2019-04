PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff residents are now able to visit a Dillard's Clearance center in just a short drive!

According to the Dillard's website, Pine Bluff is the new location of the first Dillard's Clearance store in Arkansas.

The store is located in the Pines Mall at 2901 Pine Mall Drive in Pine Bluff.

