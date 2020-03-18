LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Food trucks are facing cancellations and increasingly less foot traffic.

“The unknown is the most fearful thing, because no one knows what to expect,” co-owner of Count Porkula Walt Todd said.

But, they’re still delivering. Count Porkula helped the World Central Kitchen feed Arkansas children in need.

“We were able to provide some meat for them and the asset of our food truck to help pass those meals out to needy children here in the Central Arkansas area,” co-owner Kelly Lobbell said.

They’ll also offer delivery for orders over $100, curbside pickup, and bulk orders. Right now, they’re relying on each phone call made to place an order.

“To have a local community that stands together really means a lot in times like this when it’s going to take all of us to get over this hump," Todd said.

The owner of Low Ivy is hoping to feel a need by putting ‘take and bake’ items on the menu.

“Basically something we’re going to give you with instructions for reheating, but all of it freezes as well. I know people are kind of stocking up,” Low Ivy owner Amanda Ivy said.

Delta Biscuit Company food truck is offering delivery and ‘take and bakes’ as well.

The food trucks only ask that you text or call ahead.

They'll continue updating their social media pages as they update practices.

Many have the option to pay in advance, so cash or cards don’t have to be exchanged.

“In the past you might, you know, encourage people to in a disaster come together and kind of share a meal together. We’re at a point where that’s not really feasible, so what they’re doing is implementing stricter protocols for food sanitation if it’s not being packaged. And then, specifically designed to take home," Delta Biscuit Company owner Hayne Begley said.

