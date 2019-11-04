MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Fred's Inc. says it will close 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores in 13 states by the end of May.
The Memphis-based company said in a news release Thursday liquidation sales at those stores were beginning Thursday. The company's 398 other discount stores will remain open.
CEO Joseph Anto said in the release the company will work to move employees to other stores if possible.
The company said it is continuing to pursue the sale of its remaining pharmacy assets.
The list of stores being closed includes 31 in Mississippi, 25 in Georgia, 23 in Tennessee, 19 each in Alabama and Arkansas, 14 in Louisiana, 11 in South Carolina, six in Texas, four in Kentucky, three in North Carolina, two in Missouri and one each in Illinois and Oklahoma.
In Arkansas, the following stores will be closing:
- Bryant: 3395 Highway 5 N
- Cabot: 207 S 2nd St
- Conway: 245 Oak St
- Conway: 1125 Morningside Dr
- El Dorado: 430 S Bradley Ave
- Forrest City: 2227 N Washington St
- Harrison: 617 Highway 62 65 N
- Hope: 535 N Hervey St
- Jonesboro: 2308 S Caraway Rd
- Mena: 1201 Highway 71 S
- Mountain Home: 509 Hwy 62 E.
- Newport: 1705 Malcolm Ave
- Osceola: 1324 W Keiser Ave
- Paragould: 1723 W Kings highway
- Prescott: 1426 W 1st St N
- Russellville: 3303 W Main Pl
- Searcy: 2706 E Race Ave
- Stamps: 1110 E Antigo St
- West Memphis: 606 E Broadway St
THV11 has contributed to this story.