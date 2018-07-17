LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Gateway Town Center continues to see growth as more businesses are picking up and moving to the area.

The area near the Outlets of Little Rock has certainly become one of the hottest spots in town.

"It's been a very dramatic change. I was just thinking today over the five-year span, it's literally become a food and entertainment Mecca,” Bass Pro manager Will Anderson said.

The area is ripe with new businesses, and there is also still plenty of land for more development.

"I know there's about 40 acres still available with the mall development side of it and we've got some property that still for sale behind the new Hooter's that opened up,” Anderson said.

Anderson said watching the area change after Bass Pro moved in has been fascinating.

"Whenever we first came here, we were the only thing here. First, the mall came in and that really brought up the excitement. Now, we got the hotels coming in and the Harley Davidson moving into their location hopefully soon,” he said.

Travis Lemmons with Harley Davidson said construction on the new dealership at the Gateway Town Center starts this month.

He said the dealership closed on the deal in mid-June.

"We need a bigger facility. We want to expand our motorcycles and clothes and parts and service and in order to do that we need to grow,” Lemmons said.

He said the dealership will be almost 42,000 square feet, bringing in more business from out of state.

"The expansion over there is nice. We've been watching it for a couple years and we know some other individuals and businesses that have moved out there and have been very successful. We're looking forward to the growth,” Lemmons said.

Construction on the new Harley-Davidson dealership is expected to be completed in spring 2019.

© 2018 KTHV