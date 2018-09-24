LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There are 37 days until Halloween, with Thanksgiving and Christmas falling shortly after. With the holidays come seasonal jobs, but help wanted signs aren't bringing in enough short-term employees.

Carley Boling manages the Spirit Halloween store on University Drive.

“A lot of high school students want to work here because it’s fun it’s something for them to do after school but I have an availability. I need to work during the day too,” Boling said.

Its doors are open only through Nov. 1st, so seasonal employees are crucial. Finding enough people to work the shifts can be tough.

“For seasonal type positions a lot of the time we will be looking for individuals to do concession stand or banquet work, housekeeping, things like that. And they might be for three months, six months. It might be for a shorter term than that,” Manpower Principal Manager Renae Patterson said.

Manpower helps connect job seekers and employers. Patterson's seen more businesses advertise on social media, podcasts and even offer gas cards in exchange for an interview.

“We are seeing the demand for those types of people be a lot stronger than the supply of those individuals that are out there,” Patterson said.

Manpower has started a full college tuition program to attract job seekers.

“We’re doing this to help bridge the gap in the marketplace,” Patterson said.

A Manpower study found the most in-demand jobs are skilled trades and sales representatives.

Patterson says a change in the workforce may be the cause of the shortage.

“We’ve got fewer folks that are entering the workforce than are leaving the workforce,” Patterson said

She said now is the time for businesses and job seekers to aggressively start their search.

"If you're out there and you find yourself as a high school student or a college student and you don't know where to go, talk to your guidance counselor. They can help direct you. All of the companies out there need to get busy now. We need to get busy now looking for the talent that we're going to need, not only for right now but to take us through the entire season."

© 2018 KTHV