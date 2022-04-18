$28M high-tech entertainment venue possible for Wild River Country replacement

The previous home of the 30-acre Wild River Country may soon become Arkansas's newest high-tech entertainment venue.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, Arkansas's largest former water park will soon be under construction for a new venue.

Dr. James Thomas, a Conway cardiologist, intends to close on the purchase of the Wild River Country property within the next 60 days and start site work to prepare for new construction in 2023.

The new high-tech entertainment venue is siting at a price point of $28 million, Arkansas Business said. There are plans to transform the previous home of the 30-acre Wild River Country into Malys Entertainment Center.

The redevelopment will be overseen by his Maly Construction LLC.

Reports say the the biggest attraction is T-Time — a driving range with electronically tracked golf balls.

“We wanted to do something like this in Little Rock,” Thomas told Arkansas Business. “Now, we’ve found the place. When we saw this location, it wasn’t a difficult decision after that.”

In addition to T-Time, the project will feature an arcade menu with traditional electronic games and laser tag to the latest in virtual reality games.

Twenty-four lanes of HyperBowling, described as a blend of bowling and gaming with colored targets, is also on the list, along with an atrium that will house a restaurant and bar area for food and refreshments.