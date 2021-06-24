Historic 'Majestic Hotel' site could bring businesses to Hot Springs soon

Over seven years ago a fire broke out at the old Majestic Hotel, a historic landmark in Hot Springs. Now, there are proposals to buy the once-vacant property.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — More than seven years ago a fire broke out at the old Majestic Hotel, a historic landmark in Hot Springs.

"Such a legacy structure that had been there since I was a child and many others," Bill Burrough, the city manager for Hot Springs, said. "It was heartbreaking."

For Burrough, who grew up in the city, seeing what remains isn't easy.

"During the time they were putting the fire out, over the next day, brought that yellow brick portion of the building down. It stayed as just rubble on the property and was really an eyesore for several years," Burrough said.

But after being demolished and left to turn into a field, the property could be getting new owners soon.

"This past Tuesday we had what I consider to be, a very good presentation from Mr. Rick Wilson," Burrough said.

Wilson owns R.A. Wilson Enterprises and proposed buying the property for just over $2.1 million.

What has only been a grass patch for several years could now become significantly busier, if approved.

"An amphitheater on the site. About a 6,000 seat amphitheater," Burrough said.

This proposal isn't the only one. Burrough said ideas for a thermal spring and an additional hotel have also been brought up.

But he said this one stands out.

"I do believe it's a viable project for the site," Burrough said. "I guess what they have to decide as a board is if it's the best use."

There are concerns though.

Mockups of the property don't show much parking and while it is just a proposal, it's an issue for the less-than-ample parking situation surrounding the property.

But Burrough said that Wilson has answers for that question too.

"So anyone who buys a ticket to a show or a concert would also get a coupon for an Uber ride," he said.

Even with mockups and issues worked through, Burrough said there's bound to be those who are against the idea.

"They'd like to see some other use and then you're going to have some who think, 'Man, this is the best use I've ever heard of.'"

But at the end of the day, Burrough said it's just good to see something happen.