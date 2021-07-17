Kroger to close three Arkansas stores due to struggling sales

The closure of the three Arkansas stores are due to poor performance and struggling sales for over a decade.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Kroger Delta Division announced the closure of three Arkansas stores due to poor performance and struggling sales for over a decade.

Kroger Stores at the following locations are set to close:

Morrilton- 1626 E Harding Street (July 17, 2021)

England- 301 Pine Bluff Hwy. (July 31, 2021)

DeWitt- 305 S. Whitehead Dr. (July 17, 2021)

“Every year, we evaluate our stores and their success in the communities they serve,” said Victor Smith, president, Kroger Delta Division. “Closing a store is a difficult decision that we take very seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers. Even through a pandemic, our DeWitt Morrilton and England, Arkansas stores did not perform well and for that reason, we made the decision to close.”

Opened in 1968, the DeWitt Kroger store is one of the smallest of the 98 stores in Delta Division.

“We’re grateful for the service and dedication of the associates at our Arkansas stores,” added Smith. “Today’s announcement is no reflection on our DeWitt, England or Morrilton Kroger Teams. We appreciate their contributions and we are working with them to identify positions in other Kroger store locations. Helping our associates through this transition is a top priority,” said Smith.