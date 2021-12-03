Kroger closing Searcy location on May 1st due to struggling sales

The Kroger Delta Division announced the closure of its store on Race Avenue in Searcy on Thursday.

SEARCY, Ark. — After 46 years of service, the Kroger Delta Division announced the closure of its store on Race Avenue in Searcy on Thursday, March 12.

Corporate said the closure is due to poor performance and struggling sales for nearly a decade.

The store is expected to officially close on May 1, 2021.

“Every year, we evaluate our stores and their success in the communities they serve,” said Victor Smith, president, Kroger Delta Division. “Closing a store is a difficult decision that we take very seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers. Even through a pandemic, our Searcy, Arkansas store did not perform well and for that reason, we made the decision to close.”

The Searcy Kroger employs 45 associates in both part-time and full-time positions.

“We’re grateful for the service and dedication of the associates at the Searcy Kroger,” added Smith. “Today’s announcement is no reflection on our Searcy Kroger Team. We appreciate their contributions and we are working with them to identify positions in other Kroger store locations. Helping our associates through this transition is a top priority,” said Smith.