Lego unveils 4,000-piece Batcave set

The set, which can be ordered online by Lego VIP members starting June 5, retails for $399.99.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can now bring Batman's lair to your home with the newest Lego creation.

The company introduced the "Batman Returns" Batcave Shadow Box kit on Monday as the latest addition to its Batman Collection.

The completed Batcave is just over 20 inches long by six inches wide, with a depth of about 11 1/2 inches. The fully detailed Batcave is built inside a display box with the Batman logo cut out. In addition to fully functioning furniture, big screen, vault and door, the Batcave features a light brick and the iconic Batmobile.

Lego said the set also comes with brand new minifigures, including Catwoman and The Penguin, plus other minifigures of Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth and Max Shreck.