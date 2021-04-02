Downtown Little Rock Partnership promoting Black-owned businesses

Due to the affects of the pandemic, the organization is promoting a list of local Black-owned businesses in central Arkansas for Black History Month.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is making a big push for people to visit and support locally-owned Black businesses. It’s in honor of Black History Month, but the timing couldn’t be better because many of those businesses are struggling because of the pandemic.

Lassis Inn Restaurant is just one of the many businesses on that list.

“I’ll be looking forward to people to come in and visit my establishment,” said the owner, Elihue Washington Jr. He has been a business owner in Little Rock for decades.

“I have been here myself for 30 years. I started in 1990 and business has been good, very good,” said Washington Jr.

Unfortunately, even his well-known restaurant is suffering because of the pandemic.

“It’s hurting my business probably by 50% because I can only let a certain amount dine in. Most of my orders are to-go orders,” said Washington Jr.

It’s a struggle the Little Rock Downtown Partnership says it’s aware is affecting some of the small locally-owned businesses.

“Now more than ever, supporting local businesses is critical to our economy and our region, especially this month,” said Ellen Lampe, Director of Communications for the Downtown Little Rock Partnership

That’s why the organization is promoting a list of local Black-owned businesses in central Arkansas for Black History Month.

“Black History Month is a celebration of Black history in our community and Black culture and so what better way to do that than supporting local Black-owned business?” said Lampe.

“The Black businesses need all the support here in Little Rock. We really are striving hard, trying to succeed and continue to stay in business,” said Washington Jr.