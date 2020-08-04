LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a board meeting on April 7, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Amazon would be coming to the Port of Little Rock.

"This is good news in the midst of uncertainty," Scott said. "We are grateful to welcome this company to our city."

According to Little Rock Port Authority, this project has been more than six months in the making. The company has decided to not yet disclose any details about the project, as they are still working on it.

