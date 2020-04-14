LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — According to Arkansas Business, LM Wind Power said Tuesday that it will close its wind blade manufacturing plant at the Port of Little Rock later this year amid declining demand for its product.

The company said the decision to close was not related to the COVID-19 outbreak, though it had temporarily closed some operations in Europe due to the virus.

Its parent company, GE Renewable Energy, said it would provide the plant's 470 workers with a minimum of four months pay.

A GE spokesperson released a statement regarding the closure:

“Due to declining demand for the specific blades made at the Little Rock facility and the need to streamline operations, GE Renewable Energy today announced that we will close our LM Wind Power site in Little Rock, Arkansas. We understand that this is a difficult time to announce this decision and are taking a number of steps to provide additional support for our employees during this time, including continued pay for a minimum of four months. We will also pay their health insurance premiums for an additional six months to ensure they have coverage through at least the end of the year.”

Arkansas Business's Lance Turner said t last employment number seen on LM Wind Power in Little Rock was 470 employees.

