Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer

As summer comes to a close, Arkansas businesses look back on their busiest months of the year and plan ahead for 2023.

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn.

This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May.

For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps at the Family Farm Christian Day Camp in Hot Spring County.

Truthfully, they said they knew well ahead of time that summer would be busy for them on the farm.

"This year, we opened on a Monday and that Friday, we had almost all eight camps full," May said. "Up to 250 kids a week, every week."

Despite having their hands full, they weren't complaining about the large crowds of kids and teenagers they saw this summer.

"Because of what our kids have been through with COVID, it means more to me now than ever," May added.

Thankfully, with the pandemic calming down, people were able to get out and interact with each other more this year— though the heat has been brutal.

Sam Ellis with Rocktown River Outfitters said that wasn't enough to keep people away though.

"On a good day, we'll easily put probably about 100 people on the water," Ellis said.

With more flexible schedules during the summer months, he expected rentals to be full and said he considers this time of year to be one of the busier months.

"Every year seems to be a little bit more busy," Ellis added.

Back to the farm, even though fall is on the way, the Mays can't help but be excited for another busy summer next year.

"The children bring life and it's so much fun," May said.

Even though summer has been winding down, it hasn't at Rocktown River Outfitters.