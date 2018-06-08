NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Argenta District is continuing to see growth as more startup businesses move into the buildings along Main Street.

Argenta Nutrition is unlike any other business along Main Street – you could say it is “shaking things up.”

"Basically, what we do is offer healthy alternatives for meals or snacks with shakes, aloes and teas,” Co-owner Angek Hairston said.

Hairston said Argenta was the perfect place to start her nutrition spot. Part of the reason she set up shop at 419 Main St. is because of the new housing going up downtown.

"This community is just brightening up and coming together and we wanted to bring a healthy alternative for them in this area,” Hairston said.

The Nutrition Spot opened up around the same time Personal Hair Design (PHD) did. Both shops occupy the same building off Main Street. Newmark Moses Tucker is the property manager for the two spaces.

"It's great for walk-in business. We have a lot of people that live in the area and they can come get a pedicure and massage and walk fifteen feet home,” PHD Co-owner Melissa Thompson said.

Salon owners Thompson and Andi Stracner said they never thought they'd start a business in Argenta. Thompson said it was a rough area growing up.

"I would come down to the league house and Capeo and that basically the only two things you ever came to down here,” Thompson said.

Both Thompson and Stracner said Argenta’s recent growth is promising. They said the new apartments are what really helped them make the decision to start their salon in downtown North Little Rock.

"I would love for [Argenta] to be North Little Rock’s answer to the Hillcrest/Heights. That's one of the main feelings I get down here. So I think we'll get more restaurants and more areas of hanging and more socializing I guess,” Thompson said.

PHD will have its official grand opening this Friday, Aug. 10.

