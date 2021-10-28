Park Plaza Mall sold to Deutsche Bank for $100k

The bank gained control of the Park Plaza Mall property in Little Rock after an auction Thursday at the Pulaski County Courthouse.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Park Plaza mall has been sold to Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas for $100,000.

In March, the bank, acting as trustee for Registered Holders of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Securities, filed the foreclosure suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Arkansas Business says, saying the mall defaulted on a loan after missing a payment last year.

The $99 million was a loan issued to the Park Plaza's owner back in 2011. The mall still owed a large chunk of that money and the 10-day period the business had to pay it ended, causing the foreclosure.

The bank was the only bidder at Thursday's three-minute auction, offering the $100,000 minimum bid through another entity called RSS WFRBS2011-C3-AR PPM LLC, according to Arkansas Business.