Regions building in downtown Little Rock will soon be up for sale

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another Arkansas business landmark will soon be for sale.

According to Arkansas Business, the 30-story Regions Center standing at Capitol Avenue and Broadway in downtown Little Rock will soon hit the market.

It comes after the building's owners have spent nearly five years in bankruptcy court.

One of the tallest in the city, the building is owned by more than two dozen LLCs that are now in Chapter 7 liquidation. Percentage of ownership ranges from 0.9% to 9.25%.

“The Trustee is in the process of investigating the Debtors’ assets with the intent of maximizing value for the benefit of creditors,” the Sept. 23 filing said. “As a result of his investigation, the Trustee has determined that it is in the best interest of the estate and creditors to sell the Property as a going-concern.”