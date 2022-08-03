Little Rock will soon have first 7 Brew coffee location this fall

As more businesses continue to come to Little Rock, 7 Brew announced that it will be bringing a brand new location to the capital city this fall.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas coffee drinkers get ready, because 7 Brew is on the way to Little Rock and it'll be here soon.

The beloved business that has been quickly making a name for itself will soon be coming to the capital city this fall.

The brand new location will be found at 11100 North Rodney Parham Road, which is where many probably remember Shorty Small's residing at.

“While we are grateful to Shorty Small’s for their decades of service as a true Arkansas institution, we are thrilled to be part of the future of the area with the opening of 7 Brew,” said Michael Newton of Rodney Parham Building Company.

The location is set to open in "early fall" according to those with 7 Brew, and will offer various options such as coffee, infused energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, and tea.

The announcement of 7 Brew's arrival comes as Little Rock continues its expansion with a number of other businesses beginning to call the capital city home.

“7 Brew is excited to open its first stand at the former Shorty Small’s restaurant site,” said Brandon Sebald of Brew Crew. “The Company has grand plans for the Little Rock market with double-digit stands planned for the future, and several sites opening before the end of 2022."

The anticipated Little Rock location is set to bring in 40 new jobs for those who are seeking to work on the Brew Crew.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!