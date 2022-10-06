'LexiZoey:' These Arkansas teen sisters just opened their own jewelry business

What started as a gift for their grandmother has since turned into a full-blown business for 14-year-old Zoey Weeks and 16-year-old Lexi Weeks.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — What started as a gift for their grandma has turned into a full-blown business for two Arkansas sisters.

Friday, June 10, marked the grand opening of 'LexiZoey,' the teen's new store in Sherwood.

The best part of it all, they're only teenagers.

There was a lot of buzz coming from E. Kiehl Avenue Friday morning, as the citizens in Sherwood came together to celebrate a couple of the town's youngest entrepreneurs-- Zoey and Lexi Weeks.

"Having people come in, it's kind of special because like I made this and I really want you to enjoy this with me," Zoey said.

It all started about a year ago, when 14-year-old Zoey wanted to use the 3-D printer at her school but she couldn't get enough access.

"I wanted one for Christmas. Either that or a goat, so I made the right choice I think," she said.

While Zoey didn't get the goat, she did get a 3-D printer--and then another, and then another.

"I think we have eight printers at the moment, yes," Dad, Curtis Weeks, said.

While jewelry was never something Zoey loved before, after making a pair of earrings for her Nana, necklaces and bracelets turned into a family affair,

"It kind of blew up and we all needed help with it. We decided it was something we were going to do together as a family," Lexi said.

Juggling AP classes, band, and theater, 16-year-old Lexi Weeks found herself next to her sister in their family's garage making piece after piece.

"It still hasn't really set in that it's real. Like, this is our little baby that we made, like just as a little Christmas gift," she said.

That Christmas gift turned into selling at farmers markets, to now opening up their own "LexiZoey" brick and mortar shop.

"Now, there's people I see like all over Arkansas, who just pointed out and say, 'Hey, I love your stuff. I saw your latest thing on Instagram' and it's surreal," Lexi said.

The shop not only surreal for the sisters, but for their mom and dad too.

"The whole process has just been really rewarding," Curtis said.

The process even bringing the two sisters closer together. They hope with the success of their store, they can encourage other kids their age to take that leap of faith.

"Do it, at least see where it takes you," Zoey said.

"Live your life according to the way you want to do it and if you want to try something, try it. Failing is okay, that's part of a process," Lexi said.

The girls hope they can make "LexiZoey" a full company one day.