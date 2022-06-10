Events continue despite LITFest cancellation

After LITFest was canceled last minute this week, some small businesses decided to keep going with their events.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters.

Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still show off their work.

After Javion Gilliam, owner of Fry Fry Crazy, found out LITFest had been canceled, he decided he would still be a part of a fun weekend.

"I've been trying to share on Facebook to let everybody know that hey it's still going on," said Gilliam.

He and 18 other food truck owners are continuing through the Black Food Truck Festival.

"Don't forget about us. Don't make other plans. Come out and join us," said Gilliam.

Ninth street will be blocked off so people can walk around and enjoy the best of Little Rock's food scene.

Fry Fry Crazy will have a full menu for the event and hoped to show that this event goes beyond supporting local food trucks— this will show people they are making dreams come reality.

"Anything is possible, you know. You don't have to start big to do anything. You can start small and work your way up to the top," said Gilliam.

There will also be a bouncy house, live music, and a photo booth at the food truck festival for Arkansans to enjoy.

Other food trucks at the festival will include: