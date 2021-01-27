The Profit's Marcus Lemonis gives 3 Little Rock restaurants over $100k to prepare, deliver meals

Lemonis then surprised the owners on a virtual call with the celebrity friends letting them know the great news about the large order.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Marcus Lemonis, best known for his long-running hit show CNBC’s “The Profit”, has challenged Americans to give back to their local restaurants and help those who are food insecure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lemonis launched the “Plating Change” program through the Lemon-Aid Foundation with a $1 million donation and is working together with some of his closest celebrity friends to get involved and support their local restaurants.

Through this program, Lemonis assisted Doe’s Eat Place and Trio’s Restaurant with $35,000 each and Lindsey’s BBQ in Little Rock with $40,000 to feed community members in need.

These restaurants were selected because of the connection to Lemonis’ celebrity friends, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, who mentioned the restaurant was important to them and a staple in the community.

Lemonis then surprised the owners on a virtual call with the celebrity friends letting them know the great news about the large order.

The restaurants will be partnering with local organizations in the community to fulfill this order, including:

Jericho Way Resource Center Buffington Towers

Philander Smith College Canvas Community Church

From His Throne Gaines House

Phoenix House St. Francis House

Stewpot Southwest Little Rock Community Center

OakView & Maple Place Hickory View

Hillside Pointe Homes at Pine Crossing

Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church Park Hill Christian Church

Friendly Chapel Church of the Nazarene The Worship Center

“My goal is to keep Main Street USA alive and well during the economic troubles that COVID-19 has brought to our small business owners,” said Lemonis. “I also want to thank the restaurants and staff that have unselfishly supported this initiative to feed our most vulnerable community members.”

In October 2020, Lemonis established the Lemon-AID Foundation with a $50 million pledge aimed at providing greater opportunities for small businesses and underserved communities. Since the inception, close to $2 million dollars has been deployed.