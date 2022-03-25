Razorback's on-court success bringing customers to local businesses

As the Razorbacks continue to advance in the NCAA tournament, local businesses are seeing a boom in business as people line-up to get their Hog gear.

CONWAY, Ark. — Business is booming in Conway for Ryan Ritchie as the Razorbacks continue to move forward in the NCAA Tournament.

"When they do well then our business does well. Arkansas, whenever the Hogs or some of the other local sports teams are doing well, that obviously is good for us," he said.

While business is going good for Ritchie, things are going well for the Hogs too-- Thursday night's win over Gonzaga was a sweet one!

The hype is up around the state and Ritchie is feeling the excitement too – he's seen a jump in business at his store, Rock City Outfitters in Conway.

"I think nobody really thought we had a chance against Gonzaga, but Arkansas fans and so when that buzzer rang last night, we're on cloud nine," Ritchie said.

It was a big win for the Hogs and big boom in business for Ritchie. He sells plenty of Arkansas related merch, but there's some that catches peoples eyes more this time of year – basketball merchandise.

"Coming off of last year's Elite Eight performance, there was excitement of course going into the season, had a little bit of a slow start. But like I said earlier, with each win the excitement got bigger, so it's definitely built upon itself," he said.

Normally Ritchie would have new shirts ready to roll out following the Razorbacks' big wins, but the Hogs are doing so well this time around that he's actually still backed up from orders from the first round.

"We were getting emails about ideas like crazy, but we're still, we're in a catchup kind of mode right now," Ritchie said. "So we're just trying to fulfill what's come through."

It's a good problem to have and you certainly won't hear Ritchie complaining.

With the boom in business, many have been curious what design they'll unveil if the Hogs come up with a win against Duke.

Ritchie, however, said that he's just looking forward to the game Saturday night and is having fun watching the Hogs succeed.