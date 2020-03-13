LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's quieter than usual and there are a lot more empty chairs for small businesses. Concerns of the coronavirus are keeping people away.

For small businesses to survive the pandemic, sanitary precautions and thinking outside the box are keeping these doors open.

"We are sanitizing the doorknob. We are wiping the screen down on our iPad where we take our transactions," said Abbi's Teas & Things Owner Abbi Siler.

Box Turtle on Kavanaugh is now offering "virtual shopping." Customers can call, text, e-mail, and direct message the shop to make purchases.

Downtown Little Rock's Nexus Coffee and Creative is now serving their drinks out of paper cups and not allowing any self-service of items.

Wordsworth Books in the Heights is also trying to adjust to temporary setbacks by focusing on online and phone orders.

The bookshop is offering at-home delivery for Little Rock residents starting next week.

Lia Lent, the owner of Wordsworth Books has had several people come in to stock up on books for their kids.

With libraries closing and limiting their public programs, Wordsworth Books wants to be another option for families looking for a way to keep busy during slow days.

She says the bookshop also has puzzles and activities for kids who might have to stay inside for long periods of time.

One way to help businesses to get through the tough times is a gift card.

That small purchase will keep sales going and allow people to go back to the store whenever they are ready.

