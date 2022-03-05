Southland Casino Racing launches online sports betting

The Betly online sportsbook is available for PC and Mac users, but not yet available for mobile phones.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southland Casino Racing announced Saturday that it has launched an online sportsbook for sports betting in Arkansas.

The Betly online sportsbook is available for PC and Mac users, but not yet available for mobile phones. They said apps for Android and Apple should be available soon.

Betly has an onsite sportsbook at Southland in the Sports Bar & Grill, as well as kiosks at the casino.

“The Betly online sportsbook will make it even easier for our patrons, all Arkansas residents and visitors to the state to wager on their favorite teams,” said David Wolf, president and general manager of Southland Casino Racing, in a news release. “Many patrons are already using our Betly sportsbook kiosks at Southland, so the online sportsbook will be a familiar and convenient extension of our sports betting experience.”

Users can bet on a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, boxing, MMA, and auto racing.

“The new Betly online sportsbook will allow Southland to build on its significant economic and community investments in West Memphis and the state, including the $250 million new casino gaming complex opening this spring and hotel opening later this year,” Southland said in a statement.

