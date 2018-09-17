SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KTHV) - One of the state’s largest companies is undergoing an unexpected leadership change. Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale announced this morning that longtime company executive Noel White will take over CEO at the end of the month. This, as CEO Tom Hayes steps down.

As Lance Turner of Arkansas Business reported, the announcement was surprising.

In a statement issued by Tyson Foods, Tom Hayes cited personal reasons for leaving the company, where he’d worked since 2014.

Hayes called it a difficult decision to leave Tyson Foods, but said that after careful consideration and discussions with his family and the company’s board, “I know it is the right thing to do.”

The nature of those personal reasons remains unknown. But Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson told Arkansas Business that, “there were no issues of personal conduct or integrity.”

He also added that Hayes would work with incoming CEO Noel White on the transition.

The leadership change comes at a critical time for Tyson Foods — a $38 billion meat company with operations throughout the world.

Under Hayes, Tyson Foods reorganized its management structure and rolled out a strategic plan that emphasized the company as a leader in sustainable protein production.

That plan included an aggressive acquisition strategy that saw Tyson buying AdvancePierre Foods of Cincinnati in a $4 billion deal last year — and the Keystone Foods business from a Brazilian firm in a $2 billion deal this year.

It also saw Tyson Foods pushing the envelope of innovation — investing in emerging companies like Beyond Meat, which creates meat from plant-based sources — and selling off brands that no longer fit its business plan.

On Monday, Tyson Foods said there would be no change in corporate direction. By naming Noel White as CEO, the company is tapping a long-time executive who’s held numerous positions inside Tyson Foods — most recently working as group president of Tyson’s beef, pork and international segment.

White joined the Tyson fold in 2001 as part of Tyson’s acquisition of IBP Inc. — the deal dramatically expanded Tyson’s operation and solidified its position beyond just poultry.

White will now be the second former IBP executive to lead Tyson Foods — Richard Bond, formerly IBP's chief executive, was Tyson’s CEO from 2006 to 2009.

Tyson investors didn’t seem particularly bothered by Hayes’ sudden departure today. Shares of the company were down only slightly in trading on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, company Chairman John H. Tyson — another former CEO and grandson of the company's founder — thanked Hayes for his leadership.

He said Hayes accelerated the company’s strategic transformation of Tyson Foods, and that he and the board wished him well.

© 2018 KTHV