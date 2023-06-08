Tyson Foods closing North Little Rock plant after reported losses

Tyson Foods has announced the closure of four chicken plants, including one in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to our partners at Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods has announced the closure of four chicken plants, including one in North Little Rock by October 7.

The decision came after Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale reported a $417 million loss in its fiscal third quarter on Monday— results that didn't meet Wall Street expectations.

According to reports, the company showed a loss of $1.18 per share, while earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 15 cents per share.

“The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, Dexter, Missouri, and Noel, Missouri, demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term,” said Donnie King, President and CEO of Tyson Foods