SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Tuesday that as a way to say thank you for the frontline employees continuing to work despite the global pandemic, they are giving 116,000 of those eligible employees a $500 bonus in the first week of July.

“We’re proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

The company said they are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the illness by taking daily temperature checks along with cleaning and "extra sanitizing in high traffic areas."

“Our team members are leading the charge to continue providing food to the nation,” White said. “The bonuses are another way we can say ‘thank you’ for their efforts.”

Tyson Foods is also not allowing visitors inside its facilities and has relaxed the attendance policy so workers won't feel pressured to come into work if they believe they are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

In addition, the company has offered "protective face coverings" for workers who ask for them, saying they are working with the Center for Disease Control on the guidance of using the equipment.

Other implementations due to the coronavirus outbreak include waiving the five consecutive day waiting period for short term disability benefits so workers can receive pay if sick with the flu or COVID-19 and the co-pay for doctor visits if testing for the virus.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

523 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

6,482 total tests

5,959 negative test results

8 reported deaths

35 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

